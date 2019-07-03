logo
Canada’s Dance Magazine
  • PRINT
  • ONLINE
  • LIVE

Contest

Summer Newsstand Contest

Sponsored by The Dance Current
Enter to win The Dance Current's summer newsstand and social media contest. Contest ends September 3, 2019

 

Win a two-year individual subscription to The Dance Current when you:

1. Locate and take a picture of the July/August 2019 issue of The Dance Current at a newsstand across Canada, beginning July 3rd;

2. Upload your picture to social media and tag @thedancecurrent + the newsstand location + #TDCsummerreading

3. Follow @thedancecurrent on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter;

4. Complete the below contest entry form. 

Enter to win before September 3rd!

 

 

 

Rules and Regulations
aTDC-Contest-R&R-SummerNewsstand.pdf

Posted July 3, 2019
TAGS
You May Also Like...

CURRENT ISSUE

LISTINGS THIS WEEK

 

dance current
© Copyright 2019 The Dance Current Site By Razorbraille