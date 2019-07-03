Summer Newsstand Contest

Win a two-year individual subscription to The Dance Current when you:

1. Locate and take a picture of the July/August 2019 issue of The Dance Current at a newsstand across Canada, beginning July 3rd;

2. Upload your picture to social media and tag @thedancecurrent + the newsstand location + #TDCsummerreading

3. Follow @thedancecurrent on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter;

4. Complete the below contest entry form.

Enter to win before September 3rd!