End of Season Awards













The Training Society of Vancouver has announced its Spring Scholarship recipients – Rachel Silver and Chelsea Goddard. Silver is a dance artist and writer who received a diploma of dance studies from London, United Kingdom’s Trinity Laban program in 2014. After relocating to Vancouver, Silver completed a BA in visual culture and performance studies at Simon Fraser University. Chelsea Goddard is a dance artist exploring ideas of human vulnerability through poetry, physicality and gesture. She is currently completing her BFA in dance at Simon Fraser University.

May was Asian Heritage Month and Emily Cheung, artistic director of Little Pear Garden Dance Company, has been selected by East Asian Women’s Empowerment as one of fifteen prominent Chinese Canadian women honoured in Ontario’s Celebration 15: Voices of Chinese Canadian Women. A reception was held at the Toronto Reference Library Atrium on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vincent Warren was honoured along with seventeen other Canadian cultural ambassadors who were awarded the prestigious Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec at a ceremony on May 29th at Montréal’s Phi Centre. The award was created to support the province’s artistic and literary communities and is presented by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec to recognize “outstanding contributions to the diversity and vitality of Québec culture.”

Six long-standing volunteers for The National Ballet of Canada received Ontario Volunteer Service Awards. At the ceremony, held on April 20th at Toronto’s Arcadian Court, were board members Marlene DelZotto and Jerry Lozinski, former Board Chair and current Endowment Board of Directors member Sue Matthews, Turnout Young Professionals’ Programme member Marisa Ortega and office volunteers Linda Campbell and Ria Hoff.

Montréal’s Cas Public was awarded the thirty-second edition of the Grand Prix award by the Conseil des arts de Montréal at a luncheon held at the Palais des congrès on March 30th. Artistic Director Hélène Blackburn accepted the award, and the prize consists of a $30,000 bursary as well as an initial $5000 donated by Florence Junca-Adenot of Agora de la Danse, which was awarded to all nominees. The company was selected based on its prolific 2016 season, which consisted of 117 national and international performances, as well as its impact on young audiences since its beginning in 1989.

Yvonne Ng was the winner of the Muriel Sherrin Award for the Arts from the Toronto Arts Foundation. Among the nominees were Karen Kaeja (also for the Muriel Sherrin Award for the Arts) and Sandra Laronde (for the Margo Bindhardt and Rita Davies Award). The theme of this year’s awards is “A World in a City: Local Artists with International Perspective.”

The thirtieth annual Mayor’s Celebration of the Arts was held on May 1st at Edmonton’s City Hall. The event, presented by the Professional Arts Coalition of Edmonton, honoured dance artist Tamara Bliss with the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award for her work as an educator, touring performer and academic lecturer.