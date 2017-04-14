Canada's International Dance Day Message 2017

Since 2005, the Canadian Dance Assembly (CDA) has issued a message on behalf of the dance community in Canada as part of International Dance Day (IDD) on April 29.

This year’s IDD Ambassador is Montréal-based dance artist and Sinha Danse Artistic Director Roger Sinha. He was invited to share his message about dance’s integral place in the lives of Canadians.

“Dance is what sets us apart and what brings us together. Individually, our unique voice is the authenticity that our bodies can express. Nobody in this entire world, the billions of people, walks the way you walk. Walking is just one expression of movement; there is also falling, jumping, skipping, running, shaking, turning and turning and turning until you spin. I spin my way; you spin yours. It’s who I am and it’s who you are. My individuality, the seeking of my own uniqueness, moulds the themes of my work: Indian, Armenian, Canadian, Québecois, male.

So mould yourself; spin your own tale. Then come together. Dance is the great unifier and so we need it now, as our world seems to be embracing that which sets us apart.

The other is another and he is not my brother.

NO, I say! dance together brothers and sisters.

The more we can celebrate diversity, the more we can be accepting of others.”