Kallee's Dressing Trio

1. Dreamy Green Dressing

Pour this fresh, herb-packed dressing over grain bowls and roasted veggies, or use it as a crudité dip.

1/3 cup plain yogurt

3 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup fresh basil

1/4 cup fresh mint

1/4 cup fresh dill

1/4 cup flat- leaf parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Wash and stem the fresh herbs. Pat them dry so as not to thin the dressing with excess water. Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Orange Vinaigrette

The subtle sweetness is a nice contrast to bitter greens like arugula. Try it in leafy salads.

Juice of 1/2 a large navel orange

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

1 tsp white wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Whisk the first four ingredients in a small bowl before seasoning with salt and pepper.

3. Ginger Lime Tahini Dressing

This slightly nutty sauce pairs well with hearty grain-based dishes.

Juice of 1/2 a lime

1 tsp tahini

1 tsp fresh ginger, coarsely chopped

1 tsp brown rice syrup

2 tsp olive oil

2 tsp water

Salt and freshly ground pepper

In a small bowl, thin the tahini by whisking it together with the lime juice. Whisk in the olive oil. Add in the ginger by pressing it through a garlic press to include only the juices. Squeeze any excess juice out of the pulp. Whisk in the brown rice syrup (honey or maple syrup will do in a pinch, but use a few drops less if you go that route). Add in the water one teaspoon at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Just as a solid technical foundation supports consistently strong and innovative dancing, refining a repertoire of simple recipes that can be used in a wide variety of dishes is the secret to fast and nutritious meals. I rely on flavour-packed sauces that can be made quickly and stored well to pull together whatever base ingredients I have on hand – usually precooked whole grains, roasted veggies and some hearty greens like kale or Swiss chard. Whether you’re in the mood for a filling grain bowl or a lighter green salad, this trio has endless applications.

