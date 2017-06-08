Kallee's Dressing Trio

1. Dreamy Green Dressing
Pour this fresh, herb-packed dressing over grain bowls and roasted veggies, or use it as a crudité dip.
Wash and stem the fresh herbs. Pat them dry so as not to thin the dressing with excess water. Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Orange Vinaigrette
The subtle sweetness is a nice contrast to bitter greens like arugula. Try it in leafy salads.
Whisk the first four ingredients in a small bowl before seasoning with salt and pepper.
3. Ginger Lime Tahini Dressing
This slightly nutty sauce pairs well with hearty grain-based dishes.
In a small bowl, thin the tahini by whisking it together with the lime juice. Whisk in the olive oil. Add in the ginger by pressing it through a garlic press to include only the juices. Squeeze any excess juice out of the pulp. Whisk in the brown rice syrup (honey or maple syrup will do in a pinch, but use a few drops less if you go that route). Add in the water one teaspoon at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Just as a solid technical foundation supports consistently strong and innovative dancing, refining a repertoire of simple recipes that can be used in a wide variety of dishes is the secret to fast and nutritious meals. I rely on flavour-packed sauces that can be made quickly and stored well to pull together whatever base ingredients I have on hand – usually precooked whole grains, roasted veggies and some hearty greens like kale or Swiss chard. Whether you’re in the mood for a filling grain bowl or a lighter green salad, this trio has endless applications.
Kallee Lins / Photo by Scarlet O’Neill
The National Ballet of Canada’s premiere of choreographer John Neumeier’s A Streetcar Named Desire is an aesthetic triumph and a thought-provoking comment on the destructive nature of repressed sexuality and violence.
Toronto’s B-Girl Movement document their adventures in the Big Apple for a bgirl competition.
Toronto
ON
June 28-2 juillet 2017
Various dates and times | Spectacles à différentes dates et heures
The Contact Dance International Film Festival returns for its third season, June 28 to July 2, 2017.
