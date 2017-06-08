logo
Kallee's Dressing Trio

By Kallee Lins
1. Dreamy Green Dressing

Pour this fresh, herb-packed dressing over grain bowls and roasted veggies, or use it as a crudité dip.

  • 1/3 cup plain yogurt
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint
  • 1/4 cup fresh dill
  • 1/4 cup flat- leaf parsley
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

 

Wash and stem the fresh herbs. Pat them dry so as not to thin the dressing with excess water. Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Orange Vinaigrette

The subtle sweetness is a nice contrast to bitter greens like arugula. Try it in leafy salads.

  • Juice of  1/2 a large navel orange
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp pomegranate molasses
  • 1 tsp white wine vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

 

Whisk the first four ingredients in a small bowl before seasoning with salt and pepper.

3. Ginger Lime Tahini Dressing

This slightly nutty sauce pairs well with hearty grain-based dishes.

  • Juice of 1/2 a lime
  • 1 tsp tahini
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger, coarsely chopped
  • 1 tsp brown rice syrup
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp water
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

 

In a small bowl, thin the tahini by whisking it together with the lime juice. Whisk in the olive oil. Add in the ginger by pressing it through a garlic press to include only the juices. Squeeze any excess juice out of the pulp. Whisk in the brown rice syrup (honey or maple syrup will do in a pinch, but use a few drops less if you go that route). Add in the water one teaspoon at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Just as a solid technical foundation supports consistently strong and innovative dancing, refining a repertoire of simple recipes that can be used in a wide variety of dishes is the secret to fast and nutritious meals. I rely on flavour-packed sauces that can be made quickly and stored well to pull together whatever base ingredients I have on hand – usually precooked whole grains, roasted veggies and some hearty greens like kale or Swiss chard. Whether you’re in the mood for a filling grain bowl or a lighter green salad, this trio has endless applications.

See what Kallee’s cooking up >> feeling-foody.com

 

~

Kallee Lins / Photo by Scarlet O’Neill

Mediterranean Orzo Salad with Orange Vinaigrette. See the full recipe at Feeling-Foody.com

Posted June 8, 2017
~

